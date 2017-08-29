Thank You to our 1,133 subscribers

Belinder, Indian Hills only schools in Kansas to earn National PTA School of Excellence distinction

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 29, 2017 9:00 am · Comments
Indian Hills is the only middle school in the state to earn the National PTA School of Excellence distinction.

Indian Hills is the only middle school in the state to earn the National PTA School of Excellence distinction.

Two Shawnee Mission schools found out earlier this month that they had earned the National Parent Teacher Association’s School of Excellence distinction — an honor that puts them in elite company nationally and in an exclusive category in Kansas.

Belinder Elementary and Indian Hills Middle School are the only schools in the state to earn the honor for this period. Fewer than 150 schools across the country were named Schools of Excellence this year.

The application process for the School of Excellence program is lengthy. Schools must first identify a target area for improvement, and then develop a year-long plan to affect change in the target area. At Indian Hills, parent leaders teamed up with the administration to raise awareness of and improve efforts to address bullying. At Belinder, the community worked on fostering a climate that welcomes all families. As part of those efforts, the school launched a new Diversity and Inclusion Committee. It also hosted a twice-yearly book swap and put on its first-ever Brave Run 5K and Fun Walk community event.

Belinder and Indian Hills both earned the distinction two years ago. In that cycle, Merriam Park and Rising Star Elementaries earned the honor as well. Last year, Shawnee Mission North received the distinction.

You can find out more about the National PTA School of Excellence program here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Belinder Elementary, Indian Hills, Schools

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo credit: Shutterstock

As demographic shift deepens, Shawnee Mission works to better integrate English language learners into the classroom

A rendering of the renovation concept for Kansas City Christian in Prairie Village.

Kansas City Christian looks to grow in place with renovation, expansion of Prairie Village school building

Click to enlarge.

Registration lines for Indian Woods families using KanCare, payment plans raise privacy concerns

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.