Roeland Park to remove 2 sculptures along Roe; will relocate one, sell or scrap the other

By Holly Cook

Motorists traveling through Roeland Park may notice a change in scenery in upcoming months. The Roeland Park City Council Monday voted to remove two pieces of art from their prominent displays along Roe.

Councilmembers unanimously agreed to initiate the decommissioning process of the art piece “Untitled” by Tim Morales located at the northeast corner of West 47t Street and Roe. The Arts Committee identified “Untitled” as being in poor condition and recommended putting the item up for sale or scrapping it.

The council agreed to use any proceeds from the potential sale for future art, following a suggestion from Councilmember Michael Rhoades. City administrator Keith Moody also noted that the city’s 2018 budget included $10,000 for new art.

The council also gave consensus to relocate the art installation “Tetrahedron” by John Northington from the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe to a general area around the southwest corner of 48th Street and Roe Lane.

Councilmember Becky Fast and Mayor Joel Marquardt questioned whether “Tetrahedron” should be decommissioned as well, but other councilors disagreed and supported moving the art to a less prominent location instead.

“Now is the time to move forward with a new vision for our city,” Fast said.

The council directed its city attorney to examine what rights the artists had to these pieces and also asked the public works department to consider best processes for moving the art from their current locations.