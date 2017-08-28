Roeland Park council gets first look at branding, logo concepts from professional firm

By Holly Cook

A preliminary batch of designs and logos presented Monday as part of Roeland Park’s rebranding efforts received a warm reception from councilmembers.

Roeland Park earmarked $24,000 for the city’s rebranding efforts within the 2018 budget and contracted Vireo, a Kansas City-based planning and design firm, to lead the efforts.

Lindsay French, graphic designer with Vireo, presented 21 different sketches to councilmembers. The sketches were designed to reflect characteristics councilmembers provided during a previous meeting as being indicative of Roeland Park’s essence. Among these concepts were community, diversity, safety, walkability, and a place to put down roots and raise a family.

The designs did not emphasize Roeland Park’s close proximity to Kansas City, unlike the ones presented by Benedictine College earlier this year.

Councilmembers specifically noted during the planning process with Vireo that they did not want any branding to reflect that Roeland Park was a “pass-through town.”

French said the depiction of roots present in many of the sketches was meant to represent the stability and strength of the city and its sense of community.

Councilmember Michael Poppa was supportive of the roots theme.

“I love the concept,” Poppa said. “Period.”

Councilmembers Becky Fast, Sheri McNeil and Ryan Kellerman indicated they liked the “est in 1951” text included in several sketches.

“These are wonderful,” Fast said.

Vireo will work with the council’s feedback and provide updated versions of the sketches at a future meeting.

The full branding presentation with draft logos is below:

Download (PDF, 652KB)