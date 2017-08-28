Thank You to our 1,133 subscribers

Registration lines for Indian Woods families using KanCare, payment plans raise privacy concerns

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 28, 2017 11:55 am · Comments
Indian Woods Middle School.

Getting ready for the first day of school can be stressful enough for families. Add tight finances, and those stresses can be even more pronounced. Which is why the set up used for student fee payment and registration and Indian Woods Middle School earlier this month has some local advocates expressing concern about the privacy of families who need financial assistance.

When families arrived at Indian Woods for registration after the first of the month, they were asked to file into one of three lines based on how they would pay. The lines were labeled: “Credit Card/Check,” “KanCare/Cash,” and “Payment plans”:

Click to enlarge.

KanCare is the program through which Kansas administers Medicaid benefits to people living at or near the poverty line. Students whose families are enrolled in KanCare are eligible to have their registration fees waived under district policy.

The issue, say advocates for those living in poverty, is that by forcing families to disclose how they will be paying in such a public manner, the school created an environment where families that need financial help would feel self conscious.

The practice appears to have been limited to Indian Woods.

Asked whether this had been the practice at the school in the past and what steps if any had been taken to address it, Shawnee Mission Director of Communications Erin Little said, “For future fee payments the district will be working with administrators and classified staff in ensure student and family privacy is protected.”

Comment
Comments

