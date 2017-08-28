Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission administration, teachers heading back to the negotiations table. Representatives of the National Education Association – Shawnee Mission and the district administration will meet across the negotiating table this Thursday, three weeks after the parties reached a stalemate. The session, which is open to the public, will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Center for Academic Achievement.

Shawnee Mission West are teacher named Kansas Outstanding Secondary Art Educator. Greg Schieszer of Shawnee Mission West has been named the Kansas Outstanding Secondary Art Educator for 2017-2018. Schieszer, who was nominated by retired art teacher Linda Nelson-Bova, will receive his award at the annual Kansas Art Education Association fall conference in McPherson in October.