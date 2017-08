Rep. Kevin Yoder made his first town hall appearance in more than a year on Tuesday, fielding a series of difficult questions about his party’s proposed healthcare reform plans, gun control, discrimination and President Donald Trump’s fitness for office.

How would you grade Yoder’s performance at the town hall? What were his strongest moments in the forum? What were his weakest?

How would you grade Rep. Kevin Yoder's town hall appearance Tuesday? A B C D F Results Vote How would you grade Rep. Kevin Yoder's town hall appearance Tuesday? A 34 ( 18.18 % ) B 10 ( 5.35 % ) C 18 ( 9.63 % ) D 40 ( 21.39 % ) F 85 ( 45.45 % ) Back

How would you grade Rep. Kevin Yoder's town hall appearance Tuesday? A 34 ( 18.18 % ) B 10 ( 5.35 % ) C 18 ( 9.63 % ) D 40 ( 21.39 % ) F 85 ( 45.45 % ) Back