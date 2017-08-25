Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Jayhawks football coach will headline KU Kickoff at Corinth Square tonight. The annual pre-season pep rally for KU football returns to Prairie Village tonight. The KU Kickoff beings at Corinth Square at 6 p.m. and will feature appearances by head football coach David Beaty, KU Alumni Association President Heath Peterson and other university officials, as well as performances by the KU band and spirit squad.

Mission Hills resident pens argument in favor of reparations for slavery. Ellen Murphy, a Mission Hills resident, had a column in this week’s JOCO 913 section of the Kansas City Star in which she argues that Kansas and other states should make reparations to the descendants of slaves. “As confederate monuments disappear, slavery reparations need to be implemented, and the money for monuments replaced with public education funding. Kansas should finish what it started,” Murphy wrote. [This Mission Hills voter says reparations for slavery are long overdue — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission Health adds four new physicians. Shawnee Mission Health announced this month that it was adding four new physicians to its practices. The physicians are: Piyush Jani, MD, Psychiatry; Andrew Waters, MD, Cardiology; Nichole Smith, MD, Endocrinology; and Dennis M. Jensen, MD, Primary Care.

Sidie appears to make entry into District 3 Democratic primary official. Jay Sidie, the Mission Woods businessman and Democrat who ran against Rep. Kevin Yoder in 2016, looks to be officially entering the field for the Democratic nomination for the seat in 2018. Sidie sent a message via email to supporters Thursday announcing he was holding a campaign kick off event Monday, Sept. 25 at Brew Lab in downtown Overland Park. “Last year, many of you believed in me and put your time, money, and energy behind me. We built a coalition that gave Kevin Yoder a run for his money,” he wrote. “This coalition is our ticket to success in 2018. With more time on our side and the people power we already have, I believe this midterm election is ours to win.”