Mission gearing up for inaugural Sunflower Festival along Johnson Drive Friday and Saturday

A group of Mission merchants are putting the final touches on preparations for the first-ever Mission Sunflower Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday this weekend.

The event kicks off tonight with a collection of food truck and a beer garden on the site of the Mission Farm and Flower Market, where the Good Sam Club Band will play live music. The Friday festivities run from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the fun continues with a parade at 9 a.m., followed by classic carnival games, contests, live music and more through 3 p.m.

Details of the special events Saturday provided by the organizers are copied below:

9–9:45 a.m. // PARADE sponsored by Direct Computer Outlet

We kick off the day with a parade at 9 a.m. featuring vintage cars, local high schools, Sisters on the Fly, Grand Marshall Bo Macon and much, much more! Parade begins at Beverly and runs east along Johnson Dr. ending at Maple.

9 a.m.–noon // WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST sponsored by Sweet Annie’s

Stroll along Johnson Drive and choose the best decorated window. Pick up your judging sheet at the information table in front of Springboard Creative and drop it off by noon at Twisted Sisters Coffee Shop. Then stick around for winner announcements at 1 p.m. All the gorgeous window art was created by local artists! (Springboard Creative and Twisted Sisters are at Johnson Dr. and Maple).

9–11:30 a.m. // GUESS HOW MANY SEEDS CONTEST sponsored by Casey’s Auto Repair

For number lovers! See if you can guess how many sunflower seeds are in the jar. If you guess correctly, you get a shout-out from the mayor and a prize ribbon at 1 p.m.! Contest will be held at the red-striped booth in the parking lot at Casey’s Auto Repair, corner of Johnson Dr. and Reeds.

10–11 a.m. // SUNFLOWER SEED SPITTING CONTEST sponsored by Edward Jones

Try your luck at the Sunflower Seed Spitting Contest in the grassy area at Johnson Dr. and Woodson. Be the champion by exSEEDing the Guiness Record of 68 feet, 9 1/8 inches!

11 a.m.–2 p.m. // FACE PAINTING

Free face painting for the kids under the shady awning in front of Cakes & Catering, 6011 Johnson Dr.

10:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. // BINGO sponsored by Security Bank

Head to the big white tent by Capitol Federal for a game (or two) of good, old-fashioned BINGO. We have more than $2,000 worth of amazing prizes donated by Mission businesses.

1 p.m. // WINNERS

Gather around the Rotary Plaza clock tower at Johnson Dr. and Woodson as Mayor Steve Schowengerdt announces the winners for the morning’s contests. Ribbons will be awarded in first, second and third places for the Bikes, Trikes & Wagons Contest (sponsored by Taylored Hair), Baking Contest (sponsored by The Beachery), Sunflower Seed Spitting Contest, Guess How Many Seeds in the Jar Contest and Window Decorating Contest. Cheer for the winners, rest a few minutes, then head back down the

street for more fun, food and entertainment.

3 p.m. // Pack up the kids and/or pets and call it a day!

Additionally, Skedaddle Outfitters, a nonprofit group that works with cancer survivors, will have a pop-up interview tent on site where it will be encouraging cancer survivors, family members and caregivers to share their stories for a video.