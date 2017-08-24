Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Area kid gets to play Prairie Village Police Chief for a day. Corin Conard put his name in a raffle at the Special Olympics of Kansas Golf Tournament earlier this year, and got to spend a day finding out what it’s like to be chief of police as a result. Conard won the drawing for the Prairie Village Police Department’s Chief for a Day experience, which included a mock swearing in ceremony and the chance to try on officers’ technical gear.

Activists frustrated with restricted access to Yoder town hall will demonstrate outside his office today. A group of activists affiliated with Indivisible KC will demonstrate outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder in downtown Overland Park at noon today, two days after the four-term Congressman held his first in-person town hall meeting in more than a year. That event, hosted by the Kansas City Star, had restricted access, with about 110 of the 2,000 people who applied for tickets allowed inside. “Why wasn’t a larger venue reserved for the foreseeable high demand? The constituents of the 3rd District want to hear and watch their representative up close and in person,” read a statement from Indivisible.