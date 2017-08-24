Thank You to our 1,124 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 24, 2017 6:53 am · Comments
Photo via Prairie Village Police Department

Photo via Prairie Village Police Department

Area kid gets to play Prairie Village Police Chief for a day. Corin Conard put his name in a raffle at the Special Olympics of Kansas Golf Tournament earlier this year, and got to spend a day finding out what it’s like to be chief of police as a result. Conard won the drawing for the Prairie Village Police Department’s Chief for a Day experience, which included a mock swearing in ceremony and the chance to try on officers’ technical gear.

Activists frustrated with restricted access to Yoder town hall will demonstrate outside his office today. A group of activists affiliated with Indivisible KC will demonstrate outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder in downtown Overland Park at noon today, two days after the four-term Congressman held his first in-person town hall meeting in more than a year. That event, hosted by the Kansas City Star, had restricted access, with about 110 of the 2,000 people who applied for tickets allowed inside. “Why wasn’t a larger venue reserved for the foreseeable high demand? The constituents of the 3rd District want to hear and watch their representative up close and in person,” read a statement from Indivisible.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Dr. Elisa Beckers will give a public recital on the new Opus 22 pipe organ at Village Presbyterian tonight. Photo via Village Presbyterian on Facebook.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo by Chris Smith.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Here_we_Go

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.