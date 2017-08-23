Thank You to our 1,119 subscribers

Prairie Village mayor appoints Presbyterian pastor Chad Andrew Herring to fill remainder of term in vacant council seat

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 23, 2017 11:11 am · Comments

Chad_HerringThe Prairie Village City Council is back to 12 members.

Three months after councilwoman Ashley Weaver resigned on account of having moved out of Ward 1, Mayor Laura Wassmer on Monday announced she was appointing Chad Andrew Herring to fill the remainder of her term.

Herring’s appointment was approved by a vote of the council.

Herring is a Presbyterian pastor at John Knox Kirk in Kansas City, Mo. Before taking the lead pastor position there, he was an Associate Pastor at Southminster Presbyterian in Prairie Village from 2005 to 2013. He also sits on the board of directors of the Presbyterian Investment and Loan Program. A graduate of Grinnell College and the University of Chicago Divinity School, Herring has lived in Prairie Village with his wife Brook Bailey and twin daughters for six years.

Wassmer selected Herring from a group of Ward 1 residents who submitted their names for consideration to fill the remainder of Weaver’s term, which runs through November 2019.

