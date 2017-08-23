Overland Park appoints steering committee to advise in creation of community vision for 2040

The Overland Park City Council on Monday approved appointments to a new steering committee tasked with advising a consultant in its work to create a vision for what Kansas’s third-largest city should look like in 2040.

Earlier this summer, the city entered into a contract with the consulting firm Planning NEXT to lead a “visioning process” that will culminate with a strategic plan intended to “build upon and enhance [Overland Park’s] reputation as a place to live, do business, attract visitors and have fun” through the year 2040. As part of its work with Planning NEXT on the process, the city, Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and Visit OP compiled a list of approximately two dozen people to form a steering committee “made up of diverse individuals from the community to serve as a guide to the consultant, staff and the community throughout the process.”

Those individuals are:

Julie Brewer, executive director, United Community Services of Johnson County

Marshaun Butler, vice president, Children’s Mercy South

Darren Chadwick, general manager, Hilton

Johnny Dinn Phan, student

Bill Ebel, city administrator, Overland Park

Adam Hamilton (availability not confirmed), senior pastor, Church of the Resurrection

Tom Herzog, chief operating officer, Netsmart

Jim Holland, managing partner, Fisher Phillips

Earl Major, senior director, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Greg Musil (Co-Chair), attorney, Douthit Frets Rouse Gentile & Rhodes, LLC

Bobby Olm-Shipman, president and CEO, St. Luke’s South

Bob Regnier, president, Bank of Blue Valley

Young Sexton, owner, WingGate Travel

Mahnaz Shabbir, president, Shabbir Advisors

Brenda Sharpe (Co-Chair), president and CEO, REACH Healthcare Foundation

Paul Snider, Johnson County Park and Recreation District board

Joe Sopcich, president, Johnson County Community College

Brad Stratton, president and CEO, Overland Park Wealth Management, member, Shawnee Mission board of education

John Thompson, president, Overland Park City Council

Janiece Vohland, certified public accountant

Joan Wells, CEO, Wellington

Todd White, superintendent, Blue Valley School District

Rick Worrel, president, Affinis Corp.

Hannes Zacharias, county manager, Johnson County Government

Yvette Morton (availability not confirmed), UMKC

Prior to confirmation of the steering committee, the council agreed that it should look to add a member who could represent the homebuilding industry.

The steering committee should have its first meeting in September.