Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 23, 2017 6:56 am
Dr. Elisa Beckers will give a public recital on the new Opus 22 pipe organ at Village Presbyterian tonight. Photo via Village Presbyterian on Facebook.

After 40,000 hours of labor, new pipe organ is up and running at Village Presbyterian; recital scheduled for tonight. The 17-ton Opus 22 pipe organ that was installed in the Village Presbyterian sanctuary as part of the church’s remodel is now up and running , and the church will celebrate with a dedicatory recital tonight at 7 p.m. by Dr. Elisa Bicker. [A New Prairie Village Pipe Organ Finds Its Voice — KCUR]

Cub Scout recruitment nights set for many Shawnee Mission elementaries tonight and tomorrow. Cub Scout packs across the Shawnee Mission School District will be holding recruitment events Wednesday and Thursday at many schools. You can find a list of the events here.

Overland Park Christian names Rev. Laura Phillips new pastor, first woman to lead congregation. Overland Park Christian Church this week announced that Rev. Laura Phillips will become the congregation’s senior pastor. Phillips, who will be the first woman to lead Overland Park Christian, replaces Rev. James “Bo” Crowe, who retired after 11 years with the church. She is a native of Liberty, Mo.

