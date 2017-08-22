Prairie Village considering new ‘potentially dangerous’ and ‘vicious’ animal designations

Following a string of appeals to city animal control officers’ moves to declare dogs dangerous under city code, the Prairie Village city council is considering updates to its animal control ordinances that would provide new classifications for animals that might pose a threat and a new process for declaring animals dangerous.

Current city code provides a mechanism to declare a dog or cat “dangerous” when it has, unprovoked, aggressively bitten or otherwise attacked a person or domestic animal. The proposed update to the code would add two new classifications: “potentially dangerous” and “vicious.”

Draft language prepared by police and animal control staff in coordination with the city attorney that was vetted by the council on Monday would deem animals that have bitten people or domestic animals or that have a history of chasing people or approaching them in a menacing manner as “potentially dangerous.” Vicious animals, under the proposed code update, would be those that have attacked and killed a domestic animal or that have inflicted a bite on a human that caused serious physical injury or death.

If an animal control officer has probable cause to believe that an animal in the city meets the qualifications for potentially dangerous, dangerous or vicious, the officer would petition the municipal court to hold a hearing on whether the classification should be made official. The appeals process for a declaration would move from the city council, where it presently resides, to the court system.

The update also includes a number of changes to the permitting process for animals deemed potentially dangerous, dangerous and vicious as well as what steps owners must take to mitigate potential threats to people and pets who live in the area.

The proposed updates to city code would not make any changes to the breed specific-ban on pit bulls that the council voted to keep in place after extensive debate in September.

At Monday’s meeting, members of the council offered several possible tweaks to the language city staff presented them. One member of the public spoke during open forum to express concern with certain parts of the code, including the language that defines which animals may be declared “potentially dangerous.”

Staff will update the draft code based on the feedback they received and bring it back to the council in the coming months for possible adoption. The draft language reviewed by the council Monday is embedded below:

