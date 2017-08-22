Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,113 subscribers

Pack 3291 recently held its annual Cub Scout Olympics at Village Presbyterian. Photo by Chris Smith.

Cub Scout recruiting event set for Thursday at Prairie Elementary. Cub Scout Pack 3291 will hold an information session and recruiting event at 7 p.m. this Thursday, August 24, at Prairie Elementary School. Founded in 1951 and based at Village Presbyterian Church, Pack 3291 is one of the longest-running Cub Scout groups in the area and currently has more than 70 members. The pack is open to all boys in grades 1-5. You can find more information on the Heart of America Council website here.

Belinder named National PTA School of Excellence. Count Belinder Elementary among the select group of schools honored as National PTA Schools of Excellence. The Prairie Village elementary school learned this week that it had earned the distinction for the second year in a row. The National PTA cited the school’s work in improving family engagement and creating a welcoming environment for all families in its decision to give the honor.

