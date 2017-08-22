Thank You to our 1,119 subscribers

Memorial visitation set for siblings killed in Overland Park apartment fire

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 22, 2017 11:21 am · Comments

Henry_Jr-Alexis

Friends and family will gather Wednesday evening to honor the memory of brother and sister Henry Carter, Jr., and Alexis Faye Carter, who died August 15 in an early morning apartment fire in Overland Park.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maple Hill Funeral Home in Kansas City, Kan. A mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 24 at Guardian Angels Parish, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, Mo.

An obituary posted by the children’s family is below:

In loving memory of our Angels Henry Carter Jr. 5 years old and his sis Alexis Faye Carter 3 years old of Overland Parks Ks. passed away on August 15, 2017. They leave behind their beloved parents, mother Allyse Carter and Henry Carter Sr., their sister Aliyah Perez-Carter and their little brother LaRoy Carter. Their Grandparents Connie Perez-Mendoza and Ralph Mendoza, also Donna Faye Monroe and Henry Carter and great grandmother Guadalupe Casperson, their loveable Aunts and Uncles and numerous cousins. They are preceded in death by Uncle Ralph Nicholas Mendoza and grandparents William and Wanda Perez. Both Henry Jr. and Alexis love playing with balloons and flowers and love watching videos of the movie Trolls and their 2 dogs. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 5-8:00pm at Maple Hill Funeral Home. There will also be mass services on Thursday August 24, 2017 at 11:00 am at Guardian Angels Parish, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO.

The family was able to raise nearly $13,000 through a GoFundMe campaign that will go toward the memorial services.

Overland Park Fire Department officials say the investigation into what caused the blaze is still under way.

