Dangerous floods return to area creeks, causing fresh round of serious damage

Johnson County emergency responders were inundated with calls overnight as torrential rains sparked a new wave of flash flooding in an area that’s still recovering from major floods less than a month ago. The Overland Park Fire Department reports that it responded to 16 calls to assist motorists trapped in rising waters. OPFD had to save two people from a car stalled in flood water at 103rd Street and Antioch Road by pulling them from the roof of their vehicle. Dangerous conditions remained on many flood-prone roads as day broke, with police and fire officials warning people to avoid driving in to any standing or moving water.

Dozens of weather stations within the 435 loop show 24 hour rain totals of more than 6 inches, with several getting 8 inches or more. Corporate Woods recorded the highest rain total in the county with 10.28 inches of rain over 24 hours. That heavy rainfall combined with already wet soils sparked another round of massive flooding. Indian Creek at State Line Road hit 28.14 feet — higher than the record-setting crest level set during the July 27 flooding that caused massive damage, including to the Leawood parks storage facility.

Below is video from the Overland Park Fire Department of rescue efforts for motorists stuck in the water: