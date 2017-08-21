Thank You to our 1,113 subscribers

Yoder town hall to be held in Olathe council chambers, capacity around 150

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 21, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
Rep. Kevin Yoder.

If you’re among the people who entered their name into the drawing for a chance to attend Rep. Kevin Yoder’s first in-person town hall in more than a year and got a ticket, consider yourself lucky.

The town hall, which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m., will be held in Olathe’s city council chambers, which have capacity for around 150 people, according to the city manager’s office.

Hundreds of people who registered for a chance to attend the event received notice that they hadn’t been selected on Sunday from Colleen McCain Nelson, the editorial page editor of the Kansas City Star, which is hosting the event.

“Unfortunately, you were not selected to attend the event,” read the message from Nelson. “We received a huge number of entries and had limited seating available.”

We’ve put in a request for comment to the Star on how many people put in entries for a chance to attend the event. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

The Star will be broadcasting the event live on its Facebook page Tuesday. The paper posted a story last week with answers to readers’ questions about how the town hall will be conducted and whether Rep. Yoder will have control over what questions get asked.

Area constituent interest in federal officials’ town hall meetings has been significant since President Donald Trump took office in January. Activist groups have been mounting an effort to pressure Yoder to hold an in-person town hall for months. When Sen. Jerry Moran held an early-morning event at the Hyatt Place in Lenexa in June, more than 500 people attended.

