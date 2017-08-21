Winstead’s in downtown Overland Park closes, leaving just 2 locations left inside 435 loop

Northeast Johnson County is down to two Winstead’s locations.

The location that had been operating at 81st Street and Metcalf Ave. in downtown Overland Park since the late 1980s closed at the end of last month, according to a sign on the door.

It’s the second Winstead’s location in the area to close this year. The Merriam restaurant near the intersection of Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway stopped doing business in January as developers began exploring plans to remake the site that includes the former Kmart building there. The Winstead’s at 103rd Street and Metcalf closed in 2015.

At present, the famous Kansas City chain operates a location at Roe and I-435 as well as a location at Quivira and 95th Street near Oak Park Mall.

The sign posted on the door at the downtown Overland Park location says that the closure was “Due to the sale of real estate at this location…” The property, at 8036 Metcalf Ave., was registered to the Haddad family, which owns the Winstead’s chain.

The building has been at that location since 1988.