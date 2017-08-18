SM North student council donates $2,800 to Mission’s Holiday Adoption Program, helping residents in need

Before the end of last school year, hundreds of Shawnee Mission North students poured into the courtyard during seminar hour. They listened to live music, danced, munched on grilled burgers and hot dogs, and played field games. The annual Spring Charity Picnic has become a favorite among the students, because it gives a chance for the whole school to come together and celebrate.

“One of our favorite things about it is that it’s not only the students who are able to go to things after school,” said Cameron Peck, SM North student council president. “It’s our entire student body.”

In addition to being a great event for bonding and school spirit, the picnic generate funds that can do some real good. Students pay $1 for admission, and then $1 for every game they play or food item they get. The student council then determines where to donate the money raised.

And this year, it’ll be staying close to home.

On Wednesday, Peck and SM North principal Dave Tappan presented the city of Mission with a check for $2,800 for use in the Holiday Adoption Program. Through the program, Mission is able to help citizens who may not be able to afford to do so otherwise enjoy the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. The program provides food, gifts and other assistance to participants.

In the past, the SM North council has donated the proceeds to metro-wide organizations and hospitals. But, said Peck and Tappan, this year they felt like it made sense to put the money in a place where it could benefit people in their community.

“We know that this organization — the city of Mission’s program — will benefit kids who attend our school, and the other schools in the SM North feeder area,” Tappan said. “That’s a great fit for everyone.”