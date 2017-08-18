Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Kansas City remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy Memorial?

A Prairie Village man’s letter to the Kansas City parks board has sparked a debate about whether a monument honoring the “loyal women of the Old South” that features a Confederate flag should remain along one of the city’s most scenic thoroughfares.

Peter Gogol requested that the parks board consider removing the United Daughters of the Confederacy Memorial at 55th and Ward Parkway following this past weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, which was sparked after white nationalists descended on the city to protest the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee.

Do you think Kansas City should remove the memorial? Why or why not?

Should Kansas City remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy Memorial at 55th and Ward Parkway? Yes. No. Results Vote Should Kansas City remove the United Daughters of the Confederacy Memorial at 55th and Ward Parkway? Yes. 48 ( 53.93 % ) No. 41 ( 46.07 % ) Back

