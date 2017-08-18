Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Last day to register for chance to participate in Rep. Yoder’s in-person town hall. Today is the final day for District 3 residents to register with the Kansas City Star for their chance to attend Rep. Kevin Yoder’s first in-person town hall in more than a year. Interested attendees are limited to one entry per person. The town hall will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22. The Star has not released location details. Click to register.

Stepped up enforcement of impaired driving under way across the state. Dozens of Kansas law enforcement agencies are participating in a campaign dubbed “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” to identify and arrest people operating vehicles under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the campaign will see police and highway patrol officers proactively looking for drunken drivers through Labor Day.

Johnson County to host information fair Saturday for residents interested in starting in-home child care businesses. People interested in starting an in-home child care business in Johnson County will have the opportunity to get a wealth of information about licensing requirements and other regulations at an event in Olathe Saturday. The county is putting on an information fair on in-home child care businesses from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olathe Community Center, 1205 E. Kansas City Road. County organizers say the event comes in response to demand for quality infant care in the area. “We have about 30,000 child care spots in Johnson County,” said Eldonna Chesnut, division director with the Department of Health and Environment Child Care Licensing. “They’re not all full, but we know there’s a huge need for quality infant care. It’s very hard to get infant spots — people get on waiting lists when they get pregnant for some facilities.” As part of the fair, Johnson County Government is offering to pay the county licensing fee for those who attend the fair and move forward with starting their own day care businesses.