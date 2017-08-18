MainStream analysis suggests moderate successes in 2016 elections had dramatic effect on 2017 votes

An analysis by the MainStream Coalition, the Johnson County-based group that seeks to amplify moderate voices in Kansas politics, suggests that the wave of new legislators in the statehouse, many of whom defeated conservative Republican incumbents in 2016, had put the legislature on a new trajectory.
A total of 60 new legislators took seats in the House and Senate in January 2017, two-third of which were aligned with MainStream’s agenda, according to the analysis. That sweep of moderates into the legislature also resulted in a marked drop in the number of “ultraconservatives” — lawmakers who vote with MainStream’s policy agenda 0 percent of the time during a given legislative session – in office. There were 21 ultraconservatives in the Senate for the 2016 session, and just 8 in the 2017 session. In the House, the number of ultraconservatives dropped from 60 in 2016 to 27 in 2017.
MainStream derived a set of scores from the 2017 session for every member of the legislature based on his or her votes on seven bills that dealt with tax reform, public education, health care, women’s health and gun safety.
Just three area representatives fare poorly in the analysis: Sens. Jim Denning (50 percent) and Mary Pilcher-Cook (0 percent), and Rep. Randy Powell (0 percent).
Shawnee Mission Area Senators
- Sen. Barbara Bollier (District 7): 100 percent
- Sen. Jim Denning (District 8): 50 percent
- Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook (District 10): 0 percent
- Sen. John Skubal (District 11): 100 percent
- Sen. Dinah Sykes (District 21): 100 percent
Shawnee Mission Area Representatives
- Rep. Cindy Holscher (District 16): 100 percent
- Rep. Tom Cox (District 17): 89 percent
- Rep. Cindy Neighbor (District 18): 100 percent
- Rep. Stephanie Clayton (District 19): 100 percent
- Rep. Jan Kessinger (District 20): 100 percent
- Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (District 21): 100 percent
- Rep. Nancy Lusk (District 22): 100 percent
- Rep. Linda Gallagher (District 23): 100 percent
- Rep. Jarrod Ousley (District 24): 100 percent
- Rep. Melissa Rooker (District 25): 100 percent
- Rep. Brett Parker (District 29): 100 percent
- Rep. Randy Powell (District 30): 0 percent
MainStream’s full tally of legislators’ votes is embedded below: