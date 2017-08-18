MainStream analysis suggests moderate successes in 2016 elections had dramatic effect on 2017 votes

An analysis by the MainStream Coalition, the Johnson County-based group that seeks to amplify moderate voices in Kansas politics, suggests that the wave of new legislators in the statehouse, many of whom defeated conservative Republican incumbents in 2016, had put the legislature on a new trajectory.

A total of 60 new legislators took seats in the House and Senate in January 2017, two-third of which were aligned with MainStream’s agenda, according to the analysis. That sweep of moderates into the legislature also resulted in a marked drop in the number of “ultraconservatives” — lawmakers who vote with MainStream’s policy agenda 0 percent of the time during a given legislative session – in office. There were 21 ultraconservatives in the Senate for the 2016 session, and just 8 in the 2017 session. In the House, the number of ultraconservatives dropped from 60 in 2016 to 27 in 2017.

MainStream derived a set of scores from the 2017 session for every member of the legislature based on his or her votes on seven bills that dealt with tax reform, public education, health care, women’s health and gun safety.

Just three area representatives fare poorly in the analysis: Sens. Jim Denning (50 percent) and Mary Pilcher-Cook (0 percent), and Rep. Randy Powell (0 percent).

Shawnee Mission Area Senators

Sen. Barbara Bollier (District 7): 100 percent

Sen. Jim Denning (District 8): 50 percent

Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook (District 10): 0 percent

Sen. John Skubal (District 11): 100 percent

Sen. Dinah Sykes (District 21): 100 percent

Shawnee Mission Area Representatives

Rep. Cindy Holscher (District 16): 100 percent

Rep. Tom Cox (District 17): 89 percent

Rep. Cindy Neighbor (District 18): 100 percent

Rep. Stephanie Clayton (District 19): 100 percent

Rep. Jan Kessinger (District 20): 100 percent

Rep. Jerry Stogsdill (District 21): 100 percent

Rep. Nancy Lusk (District 22): 100 percent

Rep. Linda Gallagher (District 23): 100 percent

Rep. Jarrod Ousley (District 24): 100 percent

Rep. Melissa Rooker (District 25): 100 percent

Rep. Brett Parker (District 29): 100 percent

Rep. Randy Powell (District 30): 0 percent

MainStream’s full tally of legislators’ votes is embedded below:

Download (PDF, 214KB)