In State of the District address, Southwick highlights work under way to modernize facilities, instruction

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 18, 2017 7:42 am · Comments
Kenny Southwick addressed a crowd of area business leaders and elected officials at the annual State of the District luncheon Thursday.

The Shawnee Mission School District may be entering a year of transition, but there’s a good deal of work under way to modernize district facilities and programming that will continue apace, Interim Superintendent Kenny Southwick told a group of community leaders Thursday.

At the annual State of the District luncheon hosted by the Northeast Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, Southwick said he was “humbled” that the board of education had chosen him to lead Shawnee Mission for the next year as it conducts a search for Jim Hinson’s replacement. He said he viewed his job as keeping a “big ship” pointed in the right direction.

“My commitment to you is that we’re going to try to make great decisions every day,” he told the crowd. “And we may make a mistake, but if we do we’re going to take a step back and fix it.”

Southwick noted that the district is still overseeing a number construction projects funded by the $223 million bond issue approved by patrons in 2015, and has two more major projects getting started. The district is building its 34th elementary school, to be called Lenexa Hills, at 87th Street and Haven Street in Lenexa. It’s also preparing to break ground on the new aquatic complex, which will be able to host swim meets. Vertical construction on that project was initially scheduled to being this summer, but the district ended up spending more time than expected on the design and bidding process to keep the project within its construction budget.

Southwick also highlighted the opening of the new Center for Academic Achievement, where the luncheon was held in the newly opened Broadmoor Bistro. The facility, which includes administrative offices, a fitness center for district employees, a health clinic, and space for the district signature programs, which provide students advanced education in fields like bioscience, culinary arts and media production.

He said the new facility, one of the few K-12 buildings in the country that accommodates both administrative and instructional uses, is a key part of the district’s efforts to modernize the way it teaches students. The signature programs, Southwick argued, are a key part of ensuring that Shawnee Mission students have opportunities to get the kinds of training that will prepare them for today’s economy.

“We’ve got extra space in this building,” he said, “that we put here so that if a need arises [for training in a particular field], we can build that program.”

Shawnee Mission School District

