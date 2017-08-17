Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission to host public service career fair Saturday. The Shawnee Mission School District will host its inaugural public service career expo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, August 19 in the Westridge Middle School parking lot. The event will give attendees a close up look at emergency responder and law enforcement vehicles, as well as the opportunity to speak with members of local police and fire departments, the FBI and other agencies. Military recruiters will be on the scene as well. Additionally, the district will be providing information about its Project Blue Eagle and Medical Health Science signature programs. (You can find out more about the direction of Project Blue Eagle here).

Lt. Gov. Colyer issues statement condemning Charlottesville violence. Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, a plastic surgeon from Leawood who has done many medical missions abroad, joined the ranks of Republicans who have publicly condemned the violence in Charlottesville this weekend. He issued the following statement on the matter Wednesday afternoon: “I have seen the evil extremes of racial and ethnic cleansing first hand in Rwanda and other places around the globe. We must stamp out these harmful ideologies and evil doers before they can take root here at home. Kansas has been and will continue to be a beacon of light and hope for those who fight for equality and justice for all.”

Yoder reups criticism of Trump’s “both sides” comments following Charlottesville attack. Rep. Kevin Yoder on Wednesday offered a stark critique of the premise of President Donald Trump’s comments at his controversial Trump Tower press conference Tuesday. “There are not two sides to this issue,” Yoder told the Kansas City Star. “This is about right and wrong and we need to stand together united in this country that this bigotry and this racism and this hatred will no longer be accepted and we will speak out against it very strongly.” [In Overland Park visit, Yoder decries Trump response to Virginia violence — The Kansas City Star]

Former Kansas City, Kan., mayor endorses Ramsey in congressional race. Former Kansas City, Kan., mayor Carol Marinovich on Wednesday added another boost to the candidacy of retired Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey in her bid for the Democratic nomination in the District 3 congressional race. Noting her work for the Turner House health clinic in Wyandotte County, Marinovich endorsed Ramsey, saying she “knows the struggles of hardworking Kansans, and she’s committed to helping make their path to prosperity clearer. We are at a crossroads in Kansas. Either we choose to continue following the reckless example set by Kevin Yoder and Sam Brownback, or we start tackling tough challenges they ignored. Andrea will get it done.”

Shawnee Mission East booster pancake feed, car wash set for Saturday. The annual Lancer Dancer Pancake Breakfast and Marching Band Car Wash will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at SM East. Proceeds go to the Lancer Dancer and Marching Band programs.