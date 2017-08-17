Sign announcing physical therapy chain coming to Village Shops space pulled from window

It appeared this week that First Washington Realty, the Bethesda, Mary.,-based owner of the Village Shops, was set to bring a national physical therapy chain to the center.

But a sign that had been hanging in the window of the space most recently occupied by Fleet Feet Sports announcing that Illinois-based Athletico Physical Therapy was “coming soon” is gone today.

Asked Wednesday for comment about the timeline for the opening of Athletico at the Village Shops, Regional Property Manager Michelle Pitsenberger said First Washington was “not able to comment at this time.” By Thursday morning, the Athletico sign was down and a real estate listing sign was posted in the window again.

Athletico has more than 380 locations across 10 states, and has a strong presence in the St. Louis market with more than two dozen locations. Athletico opened its first Kansas City area practice, at 95th Street and Antioch, last month, and announced on its website that it had plans to open a location in Prairie Village and in Liberty. The 25-year-old firm provides physical therapy, occupational therapy, athletic training and massage therapy services.

Fleet Feet Sports ended its run at the shopping center in February after that store’s owners determined the costs set by First Washington Realty were too high to justify renewing a lease.

First Washington representatives were in Prairie Village earlier this month to present concepts for the redevelopment of Corinth Square South, but received pushback from some members of the council for their management of the Prairie Village centers in recent months, with some tenants complaining about sharply rising rental rates and fees.