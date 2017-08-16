Relatives of children killed in Overland Park apartment fire set up fundraising account to support family

Relatives of the family that saw two children killed in an early-morning apartment fire in northern Overland Park Tuesday have set up a GoFundMe account to support them.

According to the account, Henry Jr. and Alexis Carter, were the two children who perished in the fire.

Here’s the notice on the fundraising page posted by Chila Perez-Thompson, the aunt of the victims’ mother.

The Mendoza-Carter Family has suffered a tragic loss in a house fire that took place on August 15, 2017 and took the lives of 2 precious children. Henry, Jr and Alexis. Henry, Sr and Allyse Carter are recovering from injuries. Everything is still under investiagation and we have very few answers at this time. The family is struck with shock and grief. All donations will be used for expenses to help bring Henry Jr and Alexis eternal peace, they are now together forever looking down upon you. Please share to help support Connie Perez-Mendoza’s family in this time of need. Anything at all will go a long way. We thank you for your kindness and generousity during this time of tragic loss. My name is Chila Perez-Thompson and this is for my niece. We are all here for you and love you.

Later, Perez-Thompson posted an update saying the family still did not know what had caused the fire:

We still don’t know anything at this time, but we want to raise awareness and please everyone check your detectors and love each other because we don’t ever want anyone to experience this type of tragedy.

The account seeks to raise $30,000 to pay for the children’s funeral expenses.

You can donate by visiting it here.