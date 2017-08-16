Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Moran issues statement condemning white supremacists after Trump press conference. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran was quick to issue a statement condemning white supremacists Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump defended some of the people who had descended on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue honoring Robert E. Lee. “As I said this weekend, white supremacy, bigotry and racism have absolutely no place in our society, and no one — especially the president of the United States — should ever tolerate it,” he wrote. “We must all come together as a country and denouce this hatred to the fullest extent.” Neither Sen. Pat Roberts nor Rep. Kevin Yoder, the other federal officials representing the area, issued statements about Trump’s remarks in New York. Andrea Ramsey, who is vying to gain the Democratic nomination for Yoder’s seat, issued a statement criticizing Trump’s remarks, saying “There is not ‘blame on both sides’ when comparing those who promote the lie of white supremacy and those who protest this evil. There is right, and there is wrong.” Yoder did issue a statement labeling white supremacists evil over the weekend.

Prairie Village native inducted into Bethel Hall of Fame. A Prairie Village native who went on to be a standout performer at Bethel College has been inducted into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame. Eric Peters competed in both track and field and football during his time with the Threshers, and was one of the best pole vaulters in school history. [Bethel names 2017 athletics Hall of Fame class — Bethel College]

WaterOne updates data for homebrewers. WaterOne has pushed its quarterly update of the ion information it publishes to help homebrewers plan. WaterOne gives homebrewers data on the levels of eight ions as well as the pH level, all of which can affect beer taste. [Information for homebrewers — WaterOne]

Foxridge Drive closes in Mission for stormwater pipe replacement. Motorists in Mission will have to find a way around Foxridge Drive near 52nd Place for the coming days. Stormwater replacement crews will be installing a new pipe under the road, necessitating a road closure. The project will last for several weeks, and is expected to be completed in late fall.

Trailwood students evacuated from school after plumbing issue. Citing an “abundance of caution,” the Shawnee Mission School District on Tuesday moved all students from the newly rebuilt Trailwood Elementary to Indian Woods Middle School for the afternoon after a plumbing problem.