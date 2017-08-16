In hopes of motivating athletes to keep grades up, district moves to daily grade tracking system for eligibility

The Shawnee Mission School District this fall is expanding an initiative piloted at Shawnee Mission North a few years ago that it hopes will provide student-athletes extra motivation to keep their grades in line.

Every high school and middle school in the district this year will be using the Skyward grade tracking system to determine player eligibility. Coaches will get a report emailed to them each day alerting them to a player’s status under Kansas State High School Athletics Association standards, which require that students be passing at least five classes to compete in a state sanctioned event.

Richard Kramer, who piloted the project when he was principal at SM North, is now the district’s director of athletics and activities, and said expanding the Skyward system for student-athletes to all 10 middle and high schools provides advantages to both students and coaches.

“This gives those coaches the opportunity to monitor athletes’ grades up until the next contest,” he said. “They can say, ‘Hey, if you want to play on Friday, you need to get your work in, because you’re failing two classes.’ That’s powerful in terms of getting kids to pay attention to their classes and deadlines.”

Before they Skyward system, which pulls up-to-the-minute grade status reports for each student athlete, coaches would get only a weekly eligibility report on their players. That weekly frequency didn’t give either the coach or the player a way to address eligibility issues before the next report was issued. Now, Kramer said, coaches can pull their kids out of practice and tell them to focus on getting their work in so they’re eligible instead of being forced to sit them.

“It may be better for a coach to pull a kid and have them miss half a day of practice to focus on getting their assignment in than to have them miss them game,” Kramer said. “This really makes it so there’s no excuse for a students to be ineligible for a game.”