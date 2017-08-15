Thank You to our 1,100 subscribers

Overland Park police looking for suspect in theft last week

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 15, 2017 11:07 am · Comments

StLouisguyOverland Park police today put out a call for assistance in locating a suspect thought to be involved with the theft of items including cell phone last week:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance identifying a suspect regarding a theft which occurred on 8/10/17 in the 9100 block W.93 rd Street. Among the items taken from the scene was the victim’s cell phone. The victim was able to use a tablet to track his cell phone, and observed the suspect trying to gain access to the phone. The victim was able to obtain a picture of the suspect which is attached.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Det. Meyer at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Crime

Comments

Comments

Related

Agg_Burglary

Overland Park police looking for woman in aggravated burglary case

Security-Cam

Shawnee police looking for suspects in 2 armed robberies of Temp Stop

Golf_Rounty

10 years after her murder, Kelsey Smith’s family continues work to educate students, law enforcement

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.