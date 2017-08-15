Overland Park police looking for suspect in theft last week

Overland Park police today put out a call for assistance in locating a suspect thought to be involved with the theft of items including cell phone last week:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance identifying a suspect regarding a theft which occurred on 8/10/17 in the 9100 block W.93 rd Street. Among the items taken from the scene was the victim’s cell phone. The victim was able to use a tablet to track his cell phone, and observed the suspect trying to gain access to the phone. The victim was able to obtain a picture of the suspect which is attached.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please contact Det. Meyer at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.