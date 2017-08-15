Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,097 subscribers

Andrea Ramsey took part in a protest of Kevin Yoder's vote for the American Health Care Act in May.

Ramsey criticizes Yoder for “lottery town hall” format. Andrea Ramsey, the Democratic candidates seeking the nomination to vie for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s seat in Congress, was quick to criticize him for the restricted-access town hall he announced Monday. The town hall, which is being hosted by the Kansas City Star, will require people who want to attend to register for a lottery drawing for tickets. Ramsey said that the town hall was an improvement over the “telephone town hall” conference calls he’s held in recent months, but said the format was antithetical to a open exchange with constituents. “This clearly is not a real town hall in an open forum in which his constituents will be allowed to ask him direct questions,” Ramsey said in a video posted on Twitter. The video in its entirety is embedded below:

Holscher says she won’t run for governor, but offers advice to crowded field. Area state Rep. Cindy Holscher tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that she was pondering a dark-horse run for the governorship earlier this year, but determined the time wasn’t right. She said the state needs to address tax imbalances in the coming years to shore up the state’s finances. [Kansas Democrat shares ideas after spurning run for governor – Topeka Capital-Journal]

