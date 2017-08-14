Thank You to our 1,097 subscribers

Yoder’s office announces first town hall in over a year — but access will be limited

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 14, 2017 10:46 am · Comments
Rep. Kevin Yoder talking to a constituent during an open house at his Overland Park office in November.

Rep. Kevin Yoder talking to a constituent during an open house at his Overland Park office in November.

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office announced today that it would be teaming up with the Kansas City Star to put on a town hall meeting with the four-term incumbent later this month.

Yoder’s failure to appear at an in-person town hall for more than a year had drawn increased criticism from activist groups, who say he is dodging questions about his support for President Donald Trump and his votes in favor of the House bill that would have repealed and replaced the Affordable Care Act.

The Star announced the town hall in an editorial published this morning, setting the event for 7 p.m. next Tuesday, August 22. However, the event will not be open to the public at-large. The Star will randomly select people who will be able to attend the event from those who register online. Yoder’s office and The Star will announce the location of the event at a later date.

“With a long list of domestic and foreign-policy issues on voters’ minds, there will be plenty to discuss with the Kansas congressman. Because there probably won’t be room for everyone who wants to talk with Yoder, we’re setting up a system to randomly select participants,” read the announcement on the Star’s website. “While seating is limited, we also plan to broadcast the entire event on Facebook Live.”

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee upped pressure on Yoder to hold an in-person town hall last week when it launched a website with a timer counting the days, hours, minutes and seconds since Yoder had hosted a town hall event. (His last in-person town hall was in spring 2016).

Groups like Indivisible KC have invited Yoder to participate in in-person town halls in northeast Johnson County since Trump’s inauguration, but he has failed to appear. Yoder has, instead, hosted a series of “telephone town halls,” which his office says allow him to reach more people, but critics say insulate Yoder against having to answer tough questions since they are much more tightly controlled.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections

Comments

Comments

Related

Rep. Kevin Yoder.

Post on Yoder’s Facebook page about meeting with local activist groups draws clarification from Indivisible KC

Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker at Monday's canvass board meeting.

Election commissioner points to jump in primary participation as evidence of successful shift to fall cycle for local races

Mandi Hunter was all smiles after the final vote tally kept her in second place, advancing her to the November ballot.

With vote official, Hunter advances to face Ousley in November race for at-large seat on Shawnee Mission school board

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.