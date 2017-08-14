Spotted in Roeland Park: A yellow-crowned night heron and a grey fox

Roeland Park has been home to some cool wildlife sightings in the past few weeks. Two readers, Ardie Davis and Sara Coe, sent in shots of a yellow-crowned night heron that has been visiting their neighborhood for the “past couple years,” according to Coe:

In the photo Coe shot, directly above, you can see a second heron in the background by the fire hydrant.

Reader Gerry McGraw recently sent along this photo of a grey fox hanging out in the street in Roeland Park:

As always, if you’ve got wildlife photos you’d like to share with our readers, send them our way and we’ll post them on the site.