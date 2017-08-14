Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM East teacher David Muhammad receives 2017 Crescent Peace Society award .Shawnee Mission East history teacher David Muhammad on Sunday was honored with this year’s Crescent Peace Society award. The award is given each year to an individual who helps foster cultural exchange and dialogue. Crescent Peace Society works to improve understanding of different Muslim cultures.

Star reporter talks about hard decision to stop attending Faith Lutheran, reflects on its closing. Kansas City Star reporter Rick Montgomery had a lengthy piece this weekend about his time as a congregant at Faith Lutheran Church, and the forces that led him ultimately to walk away from the congregation. Faith Lutheran announced last year that it would be closing, and selling its land to Prairie Village to turn into a park. [Why I stopped going to Faith Lutheran in Prairie Village, and now, it’s closing — Kansas City Star]