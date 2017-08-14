Leawood approves plan for major project to modernize Tomahawk Creek wastewater treatment facility

By Ayesha Vishnani

Johnson County Wastewater’s planned improvements to the Tomahawk Creek facility in Leawood, which will allow it to meet new water quality standards, will soon go before the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners for funding after being approved by the Leawood City Council last week.

Engineering Manager Tami Lorenzen said there was “no other option” than to update the infrastructure and technology of the almost 60-year-old facility near Leawood City Park to meet new state permit water regulations.

“If we were to ignore the permit and do nothing, we would start to incur regulatory fines and possibly there could even be jail,” Lorenzen said. “There really is no option to do nothing at this site.”

The new water quality regulations by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment set limits for nutrients like ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus. The current facility, which serves Leawood and parts of Overland Park, Prairie Village and Olathe, uses 1960 technology that is incapable of meeting those requirements.

Lorenzen said the team’s aim is to have funding approval by February 2018 and to begin construction by July of the same year. The group is now scheduled to tentatively go in front of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners for the funding phase of the project.

“We are working all together as a team to finish a design and have a construction manager develop a guaranteed maximum price for the project,” Lorenzen said. “If we’re in agreement with that then we will bring that to the board for their approval of construction funding.”

At the city council meeting, Lorenzen said the improvements aim to control costs over the long term, reduce environmental impact and incorporate a more natural look.

Lorenzen said currently, the facility treats only 40 percent of the flow that’s received at the site and the remaining flow is treated in a Kansas City, Mo., facility. She said it was important to work with Kansas City because the team wanted to ensure they did not overload its system.

“There has been a lot of collaboration between Johnson County and Kansas City, Mo., since obviously we have been a long-term customer of theirs,” Lorenzen said. “Working to find the optimal solution knowing that there’s a lot of flow we sometimes send to them at the implication for their system.”

She said both flooding and size constraints were major issues when planning this project.

“One of the biggest challenges we faced is that it’s a very compact site that we have and it’s also in a floodplain and you’re faced with trying to improve and treat a larger volume of flow while still keeping the site as compact as possible,” Lorenzen said. “Because the more buildings and the bigger footprint that you take out of a floodplain, the greater risk you have of additional flooding to surrounding property owners.”

She said recent flooding has also led to a call for a few elevations of the facility. One major elevation will be a portion of Lee Boulevard, which will be raised 6-8 feet.

“We need to raise that portion out of the floodplain so that our staff can safely get in and out of the facility even during flooding events so that we can make sure things are running properly,” Lorenzen said. “Because currently that road floods and it makes it very unsafe for our staff to gain access or to leave the facility when we get flooding like we just had a couple weeks ago.”

Since it is Johnson County Wastewater’s largest project as of yet, Lorenzen said the public in the surrounding areas can expect to see construction for a longer period of time.

“We’re working right now with the contractor to make sure we can do as much as possible to make sure that we limit the impact to the people who are using the park and the recreational facility, the traffic in general,” Lorenzen said. “Making sure we can minimize any other type of impact the people in the surrounding area will notice.”

Lorenzen said construction is estimated to be completed by the end of 2021.

“At the end of 2021, we anticipate that we will be fully operational, and processing the flow and have ended the diversion that we currently do of flows to Kansas City, Mo.,” Lorenzen said.