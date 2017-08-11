Thank You to our 1,088 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor?

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 11, 2017 11:30 am · Comments
Jeff Colyer addressing the Northeast Johnson County Conservatives in 2016.

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer made it official this week, announcing that he would seek the governorship in next year’s elections. Colyer likely won’t have to wait until after that election to take the state’s highest office, though. He’d rise to the governorship if and when Gov. Sam Brownback is confirmed for his role as ambassador for religious freedom in the Trump administration.

Colyer’s entry into the 2018 race extends an already crowded field for the Republican nomination.

Who do you think is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee at this point? Why?

Comment
