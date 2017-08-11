Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Who is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor?

Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer made it official this week, announcing that he would seek the governorship in next year’s elections. Colyer likely won’t have to wait until after that election to take the state’s highest office, though. He’d rise to the governorship if and when Gov. Sam Brownback is confirmed for his role as ambassador for religious freedom in the Trump administration.

Colyer’s entry into the 2018 race extends an already crowded field for the Republican nomination.

Who do you think is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee at this point? Why?

Which of these declared candidates is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor? Jim Barnett Jeff Colyer Wink Hartman Kris Kobach Ken Selzer Results Vote Which of these declared candidates is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor? Jim Barnett 8 ( 6.72 % ) Jeff Colyer 41 ( 34.45 % ) Wink Hartman 4 ( 3.36 % ) Kris Kobach 51 ( 42.86 % ) Ken Selzer 15 ( 12.61 % ) Back

Which of these declared candidates is most likely to emerge as the Republican nominee for Kansas governor? Jim Barnett 8 ( 6.72 % ) Jeff Colyer 41 ( 34.45 % ) Wink Hartman 4 ( 3.36 % ) Kris Kobach 51 ( 42.86 % ) Ken Selzer 15 ( 12.61 % ) Back