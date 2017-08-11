Thank You to our 1,080 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 11, 2017 6:49 am · Comments

Missing_PersonOverland Park police asking for help locating endangered person. Overland Park police on Thursday put out a call for assistance in locating a man who they have reason to suspect may be endangered. Andrew Thomas Mead, a 30 year old with a beard and brown/hazel eyes, was last seen leaving his workplace near 81st and Ward Parkway yesterday at about 8:45 a.m. He drives a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma with Missouri license plate 4FF 474. Mead is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He is an outdoorsman, and may have a green backpack. Anyone who has had contact with Mead or knows where he is should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

It’s the first day of school in Shawnee Mission. Be careful out on the roads heading to work this morning, as you’re likely to find a swell of extra vehicles on the road taking their kids to the first day of school in Shawnee Mission. Classes start today for grades 1 through 6 as well as 7 and 9. Classes start Monday for grades 8 and 10 through 12. Kindergarteners join the mix on Tuesday.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Floating_Stuff

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson_County_Christmas_Bureau

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo via city of Overland Park.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.