Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Overland Park police asking for help locating endangered person. Overland Park police on Thursday put out a call for assistance in locating a man who they have reason to suspect may be endangered. Andrew Thomas Mead, a 30 year old with a beard and brown/hazel eyes, was last seen leaving his workplace near 81st and Ward Parkway yesterday at about 8:45 a.m. He drives a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma with Missouri license plate 4FF 474. Mead is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 280 pounds. He is an outdoorsman, and may have a green backpack. Anyone who has had contact with Mead or knows where he is should contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

It’s the first day of school in Shawnee Mission. Be careful out on the roads heading to work this morning, as you’re likely to find a swell of extra vehicles on the road taking their kids to the first day of school in Shawnee Mission. Classes start today for grades 1 through 6 as well as 7 and 9. Classes start Monday for grades 8 and 10 through 12. Kindergarteners join the mix on Tuesday.