Thank You to our 1,077 subscribers

Overland Park to assess traffic patterns around temporary Brookwood home after parents raise concerns

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 10, 2017 10:49 am · Comments
Some parents have raised concerns about heavy traffic around the Indian Creek Technology Center, where Brookwood students will attend class this school year.

Some parents have raised concerns about heavy traffic around the Indian Creek Technology Center, where Brookwood students will attend class this school year.

Overland Park officials say the city’s police department and traffic engineers will keep a close eye on traffic around the Indian Creek Technology Center on 103rd Street Friday as Brookwood Elementary students have their first day of school in its temporary home, gathering information to determine if they need to enact additional traffic calming measures.

A group of Brookwood parents had raised concerns in recent days about high-speed traffic in the area in the lead up to the first day of school there for the young students. Indian Creek will serve as Brookwood’s home for at least the next three semesters as construction crews work to build a new Brookwood on the site of the demolished original building.

The stretch of 103rd Street from Mission Road to Nall Avenue is signed with a speed limit of 40 miles per hour, and some of the parents said they are concerned because motorists who have recently pulled off I-435 will turn on to 103rd Street and travel above that already-high speed limit. (103rd Street drops to a 35 MPH zone east of Mission Road, where the original Brookwood site is located).

Overland Park Communications Manager Sean Reilly said the city had held a series of meetings to coordinate traffic monitoring and crossing guards for students.

“The vast majority of the current school attendance area will likely use 103rd Street and Mission during any journey to the new location,” Reilly said. “Based on our discussions, both OP and Leawood officials have committed to staffing the signalized intersection at 103rd and Mission with a crossing guard.”

The city has also erected school crosswalk signage along 103rd Street leading to the Mission Road intersection.

But, Reilly said, the city will be keeping a close eye on traffic Friday to see if additional safety measures would be warranted.

“After Friday’s school activity, OP will evaluate traffic and pedestrian activity and consider any further alternatives to signage and enforcement,” Reilly said.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Overland Park, Shawnee Mission School District, Traffic

Comments

Comments

Related

Southwick_Negotiating

District, teachers at stalemate in negotiations, won’t have contract in place as school year begins

Overland_Park_KS

With public hearing, Overland Park advances 2018 budget with .25 mill property tax reduction

Mandi Hunter was all smiles after the final vote tally kept her in second place, advancing her to the November ballot.

With vote official, Hunter advances to face Ousley in November race for at-large seat on Shawnee Mission school board

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.