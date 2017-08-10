Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Johnson County Wastewater offers backup prevention program to address basement flooding. Homeowners who found their basements flooded in the recent rains may want to check out Johnson County Wastewater’s backup prevention program, which provides funding to eligible residents for flooding prevention equipment. You can get more information on the program here.

Growing Futures annual gala set for next week. The annual gala fundraiser for Growing Futures, the early education center that provides Headstart programs in downtown Overland Park, will be held next Friday, August 18. The event will be at the Overland Park Sheraton and will have a Coney Island theme. You can find out more information about tickets and group packages here.

Ramp meters now operating on entrance to I-35 in Merriam. Drivers entering I-35 from Johnson Drive and 67th Streets in Merriam will notice new meters in operation. The meters limit the number of cars that can enter the highway at a given time in order to alleviate congestion. [Merriam drivers will see active ramp meters along I-35 starting Wednesday — WDAF]