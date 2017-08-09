Prairie Village taps Wes Jordan, former police chief, to become next city administrator

Prairie Village didn’t have to go far to find its next city administrator.

The city council on Monday voted to appoint Wes Jordan, the former police chief who became assistant city administrator in March 2015, to fill the role vacated by Quinn Bennion earlier this summer. Jordan had been serving as interim city administrator since Bennion’s departure in July.

Jordan is among the longest-tenured employees in the city, having started as an officer in the police department 29 years ago this month. He moved his way through the ranks — serving as corporal, sergeant and captain — before becoming chief in 2008. In early 2015, Jordan stepped down as chief and was appointed as assistant city administrator to Bennion. Jordan said he is “humbled and proud” to be selected for the role.

“We have many positive things in Prairie Village and I am anxious to do my part in capitalizing on our strengths and persevering through challenges as we face them,” he said. “I believe that it is important to be good stewards of tax dollars while being mindful of how our decisions benefits and/or impacts our community. I understand the high expectations of our residents and consider it a privilege to continue serving in my new role.”

Jordan holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe and a master’s degree in management from Baker University. He had also completed work at the FBI National Academy and at Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command. His salary in the new role will be approximately $134,000.

The city will be conducting a regional search to identify candidates for the assistant city administrator job.

Bennion, who took over as city administrator from long-time leader Barbara Vernon in 2007, accepted a job as the top administrator in his hometown of Vernal, Utah, earlier this year.