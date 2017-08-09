Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Christmas Bureau drive continues, donations accepted through November. The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a non-profit that provide support to low-income Johnson County families in the winter months, is accepting donations for its annual “Holiday Shop” event in early December through November. The Christmas Bureau, which provides necessities and holiday gifts to families living at 150 percent or below of the poverty line, has donation barrels placed at Nellie-Nico’s Antique Mall, 6495 Quivira in Shawnee, and will also accept financial donations online here.

Roeland Park will have increased impaired driver enforcement starting next week. The Roeland Park Police Department will be participating in the statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign starting next week. Between August 17 and Sept. 4, Roeland Park will have extra officers on patrol looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A grant from the state pays for the increased overtime costs.