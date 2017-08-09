Thank You to our 1,068 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 9, 2017 6:59 am · Comments

Johnson_County_Christmas_Bureau

Christmas Bureau drive continues, donations accepted through November. The Johnson County Christmas Bureau, a non-profit that provide support to low-income Johnson County families in the winter months, is accepting donations for its annual “Holiday Shop” event in early December through November. The Christmas Bureau, which provides necessities and holiday gifts to families living at 150 percent or below of the poverty line, has donation barrels placed at Nellie-Nico’s Antique Mall, 6495 Quivira in Shawnee, and will also accept financial donations online here.

Roeland Park will have increased impaired driver enforcement starting next week. The Roeland Park Police Department will be participating in the statewide “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” campaign starting next week. Between August 17 and Sept. 4, Roeland Park will have extra officers on patrol looking for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A grant from the state pays for the increased overtime costs.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Photo via city of Overland Park.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Sydney Miramontez has signed a professional contract with her hometown club. Photo via FC Kansas City on Twitter.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Departed Superintendent Jim Hinson.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.