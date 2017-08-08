With public hearing, Overland Park advances 2018 budget with .25 mill property tax reduction

By Andy Graham

As part of the process to pass an operating budget for 2018, the Overland Park City Council held a public hearing at its Monday night meeting. The $293 million proposed budget represents an increase of 5.2 percent over the 2017 budget, and includes a property tax reduction of .25 mills.

Following a presentation by Overland Park City Manager Bill Ebel, the public was given an opportunity to comment on how the city plans to spend tax dollars. Despite the tax cut, five residents came up to the podium to voice comments, suggestions and criticisms.

Representatives from the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce reminded councilmembers to embrace public-private partnership and tools available to them for economic development. Others shared their thoughts on quality-of-life issues, and questioned why there aren’t any dollars allocated to bicycle facilities (trails) next year.

David Willig voiced concerns about long-term maintenance issues, and called for a larger vision to guide future spending.

“I feel like we’re getting by on the cheap at the expense of the future,” Willig said. “There hasn’t been any major work done on Vision Metcalf in seven to eight years, streets are crumbling, and flooding issues seem to be getting worse.”

Ebel said the 2018 budget was designed to address three key objectives:

Public safety enhancements, including new 24/7 EMS capabilities;

Neighborhood preservation and community development investments in roads, infrastructure, parks and storm water systems; and

Maintenance of existing technology infrastructure and resources to improve service delivery and ongoing city operations.

In the proposed 2018 budget, Overland Park’s property tax rate of 13.8 mills would fall to 13.55 mills. This would save the owner of a $300,000 house $8.63 per year for an estimated total city tax of $467. City property tax funds police, fire and streets. The remainder supports parks and recreation, and other city functions.

If approved, Overland Park’s full-time equivalent staffing would be 1,077 employees, still below the 2009 pre-recession total of 1,093 employees. The proposed 2018 budget would add 11.55 full-time equivalent jobs:

Police Department – A property control technician, emergency services technician and traffic safety unit technician;

Public Works – A right-of-way inspector, streetlight/traffic signal technician and an engineering technician to support the regional Flood Warning System;

Fire Department – Convert fire personnel and activate a full-time EMS squad to operate out of the city’s Westgate facility;

Parks Services – A parks and forestry manager to support park infrastructure and maintenance;

Planning and Development Services – A multi-disciplined building official; and

Recreation Services – A maintenance worker at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

As far as revenues, Ebel noted a slight dip in sales tax collections, but said consumer use taxes associated with online purchases are up.

“What we’re seeing speaks to the changing nature of retail,” said.

Mayor Carl Gerlach suggested that future reporting look closer at the breakdown between brick and mortar retail sales tax, and online sales.

The public hearing is one of the finals steps in the annual budget process. OP Council will vote to approve the 2018 budget at its August 21 meeting.