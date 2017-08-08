Roeland Park council settles on 2.5 mill reduction in property tax rate for 2018 budget

By Holly Cook

Roeland Park’s lengthy budget debate finally came to a close Monday night after councilmembers voted 5-3 in favor of adopting the 2018 budget with a 2.5 reduction in the city’s property tax rate.

Councilmembers Tim Janssen, Michael Rhoades and Ryan Kellerman voted against the budget while Becky Fast, Sheri McNeil, Erin Thompson, Teresa Kelly and Michael Poppa voted in the affirmative.

The 7.5 percent decrease in the mill levy translates to a total loss of $187,500 in taxes. The city plans to offset that decrease by paying debts using reserves instead of issuing new bonds in 2018.

Residents with homes valued around $166,000, the average appraised value in 2017, can expect to see an annual property tax reduction of about $48.

Councilmembers Rhoades and Kellerman each attempted to amend the budget with further mill reductions, but both efforts failed.

Rhoades proposed creating an additional 2-mill reduction by ending the pool’s winter operation. Councilors Fast, McNeil, Thompson, Kelly and Poppa voted against the amendment and Rhoades, Kellerman and Janssen voted in favor of it.

Kellerman also proposed an additional 2-mill reduction, with the funds coming from the 2018 sidewalk improvement program, an initiative he had originally proposed earlier this year. Rhoades seconded the motion. The motion failed after Kellerman was the only affirmative vote.

Kellerman argued that property taxes had “skyrocketed” and questioned why councilors would not provide more economic relief for its residents.

Councilors explored options for decreasing the mill by 7 during previous meetings, but these efforts failed to gain consensus.

The approved budget includes $98,000 in salary increases for city staff in 2018. Workers will see a 3 percent merit increase plus a 2 percent market adjustment in their salary in 2018 and 3 percent merit-based raises in 2019 and 2020.

Also included in the adopted budget:

$130,000 towards high priority sidewalk improvements

$56,000 for installing shade structures in parks

$26,000 in R Park improvements

$24,000 for launching a new brand for the city

Prior to the budget vote several residents spoke out against a substantial decrease in the mill levy.

Resident James Haley said it would be “shortsighted” of the council to make drastic cuts to the mill.

“I don’t want my money back,” he said. “I trust you to spend it wisely.”

Resident Ardie Davis said that while everyone may like the idea of cutting taxes “there is no such thing as free government services.”