Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village seeking volunteers to help staff Jazz Festival. The city of Prairie Village is looking for volunteers to help staff the eighth annual Jazz Festival next month. Volunteers, who work 2.5 hour shifts, get dinner, a tee shirt, and free admission to the event. [JazzFest volunteers needed — City of Prairie Village]

State Rep. Cindy Holscher endorses Andrea Ramsey in Democratic primary. State Rep. Cindy Holscher on Monday announced that she was throwing her support behind Leawood attorney and health care leader Andrea Ramsey in the Democratic primary for Kevin Yoder’s congressional seat. “Andrea is far and away the best candidate for this District,” Holscher said. “From her proven skills and deep roots in the community, to her strong start in this campaign, she has shown she is more than ready to defeat Kevin Yoder.”