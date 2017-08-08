Thank You to our 1,045 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 8, 2017 7:00 am · Comments

Wassmer-Welcome_Jazz

Prairie Village seeking volunteers to help staff Jazz Festival. The city of Prairie Village is looking for volunteers to help staff the eighth annual Jazz Festival next month. Volunteers, who work 2.5 hour shifts, get dinner, a tee shirt, and free admission to the event. [JazzFest volunteers needed — City of Prairie Village]

State Rep. Cindy Holscher endorses Andrea Ramsey in Democratic primary. State Rep. Cindy Holscher on Monday announced that she was throwing her support behind Leawood attorney and health care leader Andrea Ramsey in the Democratic primary for Kevin Yoder’s congressional seat. “Andrea is far and away the best candidate for this District,” Holscher said. “From her proven skills and deep roots in the community, to her strong start in this campaign, she has shown she is more than ready to defeat Kevin Yoder.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

The Austins' basement had several feet of water in it.

Prairie Village residents implore city to address devastating flooding along Brush Creek

Ad_Astra_Market

Friends since high school, NEJC chef, florist team up Ad Astra Market in Mission

Mandi Hunter (left) widened her lead over Cindy Neighbor (standing) in the updated vote count.

Hunter’s lead over Neighbor increases to 18 votes in updated Election Office tally

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.