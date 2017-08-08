Thank You to our 1,045 subscribers

A look at First Washington’s concept for redeveloping Corinth Square South

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 8, 2017 11:14 am · Comments
A rendering of First Washington's early conceptual drawing for a redeveloped Corinth Square South, looking South from 83rd Street.

Characterizing the renderings as preliminary conceptual designs, representatives of First Washington Realty on Monday walked the Prairie Village City Council through a vision for remaking the aging and largely isolated shops at Corinth Square South into a more active and vibrant center featuring retail, office space and restaurants.

Below are some of the slides from the presentation First Washington’s Gregg Zike and architect Dallas Branch delivered to the council.

Here’s an overhead view of the center as it currently stands…:

Current_Site_Plan

…and a view of which parts of the center they would plan to redevelop. Note that the proposed redevelopment would not make any changes to the building that houses Tide Dry Cleaners and Panera Bread:

Redevelopment_Overlay

Under First Washington’s plans — which the representatives stressed were very preliminary at this point — the First Watch building would remain intact and would be extended to the south. To its east would be a new retail building that would likely have a higher-end restaurant as its main tenant. To the south of both those buildings would be a complex with office space, ground-level retail and a multi-level parking garage. The Mission Road Antique Road building would be demolished to make way for the First Watch building expansion and the construction of the new parking garage and retail building:

Corinth_Squre_South_Overhead

Branch presented a series of renderings of the concept. Here’s a rendering looking north from the parking garage at elevation. The First Watch building is on the left. The new retail/restaurant building is on the right:

Rendering4

Here’s a view looking south toward the office and parking garage structure from ground level:

Rendering2

Here’s a view looking north from the parking garage structure. Branch said they envisioned the space as pedestrian friendly and ideal for community gatherings, like farmers markets:

Rendering_3

 

 

