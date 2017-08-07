With vote official, Hunter advances to face Ousley in November race for at-large seat on Shawnee Mission school board

The Johnson County Board of Canvassers on Monday approved final official results from last Tuesday’s primary that move attorney Mandi Hunter into the November general election for the at-large seat on the Shawnee Mission Board of Education currently held by Cindy Neighbor.

The results signal the end of a 20 year tenure on the board for Neighbor, with the five-term veteran having come up 14 votes shy of advancing out of the primary and into the general.

Hunter, who attended the canvassing session at the Johnson County Election Office with her campaign treasurer Laura McConwell, said she was pleased that the win was finally official.

“We’re happy that it’s finalized. I’m happy that the votes came out this way. And we’re ready to move on to round two,” she said.

Hunter led Neighbor by a razor thin seven votes when the unofficial final results were released after the polls closed Tuesday, and extended her lead to 18 votes when mail-in ballot were added to an updated count the Election Office released Friday.

The canvassers on Monday morning approved the inclusion of an additional 176 provisional ballots for the at-large race in the final official results. When tallied, Hunter finished with 3,756 to Neighbor’s 3,742, a margin of 14 votes.

Attorney Heather Ousley, who was the first place finisher in the primary, finished in the official final results with 7,641 votes, or 42.29 percent.

Challengers Fabian Shepard and Robert Roberge finished the primary with 2,485 and 446 votes respectively.