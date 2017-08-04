Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Are you satisfied with the outcome of Tuesday’s school board primaries?

Laura_Guy

Laura Guy led the vote totals in the SM West area race.

Tuesday’s primary elections saw two sitting incumbents finish well behind challengers in the at-large and SM West area primaries.

What’s your reaction to Tuesday’s results?

