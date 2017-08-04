Pizzabella Mission Farms location has closed permanently

The selection of restaurant options at Mission Farms has taken a hit this summer.

In late June, Blanc Burgers + Bottles closed its Mission Farms operation — the last remaining Blanc restaurant. It looks like Pizzabella at Mission Farms has shut its doors for good as well.

The wood-fired pizzeria was among the first tenants in the Mission Farms expansion across Mission Road to the west of the original development, opening back in early 2013. But the restaurant had trouble attracting steady customer traffic, and rumors of its closing circulated for months. It stopped operating a few weeks ago, and a sign in the window informs patrons that it’s now shut its doors for good:

Pizzabella’s original location in the Crossroads, which opened in 2007, is still up and running.