Overland Park police looking for woman in aggravated burglary case

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 4, 2017 8:24 am · Comments

Overland Park Police today released security camera images of a woman suspected in an aggravated burglary case that took place in late June.

Here’s the info police put out with the photos:

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying a suspect regarding an aggravated burglary which occurred on 6/27/2017 in the 7700 block of Farley. The suspect was also able to obtain the credit card of the victim and unlawfully used the credit card. The suspect is identified as a white female in her late-twenties, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect has an unknown tattoo on the right forearm.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or contact the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

