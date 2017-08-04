Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission West grad Sydney Miramontez signs professional soccer contract with FC Kansas City. Shawnee Mission West graduate Sydney Miramontez got a big career boost this week as FC Kansas City of the Women’s Professional Soccer League signed the former Viking standout. “I’m very excited to be signing Syd,” said head coach Vlatko Andonoviski, who coached her previously as a player on Sporting Blue Valley. “I’ve known her for a long time now and watching her play from the youth through college and now playing professionally is something that makes me proud. I think that she is a very talented player and will become a very good pro.” Miramontez played at the college level for the University of Nebraska. FC Kansas City squares off against the Boston Breakers tonight on the road. The team will be back in town August 10 for a game against the North Carolina Courage. [FC Kansas City Signs Sydney Miramontez — FC Kansas City]

Prairie Village teens holding “slime stand” sale today. Two Prairie Village teens are taking their entrepreneurial impulses to the street, today. The Shawnee Mission East students are holding a “slime stand” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at 7335 Booth Street. “Slime is underrated,” said Sydney Daris. “When people think of slime they think of a goop that only creates messes. Well, that is incorrect. Slime is a toy that has many uses, it is used to relieve stress and anxiety but is also a toy that can be played with for hours on end and can last forever with proper care.”

New Shawnee Mission bus company will make test runs Tuesday. If you see the school bus heading down your street Tuesday morning, don’t worry: You’re kids aren’t missing class. DS Bus Lines, the new company providing bus service to the Shawnee Mission School District, will be making test runs of its routes to prepare for the new school year, which starts Friday, August 11.