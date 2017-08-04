Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey earns early endorsement from EMILY’s List in congressional race

Posted by Jay Senter  · August 4, 2017 9:48 am · Comments

Ramsey

Andrea Ramsey, the Leawood attorney and non-profit health clinic executive who announced her bid for the District 3 seat held by Rep. Kevin Yoder in June, landed an early endorsement from the political action group EMILY’s List today.

EMILY’s List, which works to elect pro-choice female Democrats, issued the following statement on her candidacy and its decision to endorse her:

“EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Andrea Ramsey, an accomplished businesswoman and community leader who will bring a much-needed perspective to Washington for Kansas families. Andrea embodies Kansas values. After a successful career in the private sector, Andrea used her business and law experience to expand access to health care for underserved children in Wyandotte County. And when Governor Sam Brownback’s slash-and-burn fiscal measures threatened her clinic, she found a way to save it from closing and help it grow.”

“Like many Kansas families, Andrea is tired of seeing extremists like Congressman Kevin Yoder not listen to their constituents and put their party’s agenda ahead of their district. Yoder voted for the disastrous Republican health care bill that would leave 23 million Americans uninsured while increasing premiums. Yoder also warmly embraced Governor Brownback’s failed policies that gutted the state’s economy and slashed Medicaid, higher education, and K-12 funding.”

“In contrast to partisan extremists like Congressman Yoder, Andrea Ramsey is a proven, sensible leader who will be a strong voice for good jobs, affordable health care, and great public schools for Kansas families.”

For her part, Ramsey said she was proud that “EMILY’s List is supporting my grassroots-driven campaign to create good jobs here in northeast Kansas, make healthcare more affordable for Kansas families, and ensure we have fully-funded, great schools for every child in our community…As a longtime health care leader, an accomplished businesswoman, and a mom, I won’t be won’t be afraid to stand up to President Trump, take the tough challenges head-on and fight for Kansas families and values.”

The primary for the congressional seat is still a year away — and Ramsey faces a crowded field of challengers for the Democratic nomination — but some political experts are categorizing the endorsement by a national group this far ahead of the vote as a major boost for Ramsey. University of Kansas Political Science Professor Patrick Miller Tweeted that the move would likely allow Ramsey to attract additional financial support:

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s press office has not responded to a request for comment yet. We’ll update the post as soon as we hear back from them.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Elections, Politics

Comments

Comments

Related

Mandi Hunter (left) and Cindy Neighbor are neck-and-neck in the at-large school board primary vote count.

Election Office expected to post updated vote total in Hunter-Neighbor count Friday; final results to be certified Monday

Mike-Kelly_Headshot

With more than 70 percent of the vote, Mike Kelly cruises to big primary night win in RP; will face Roger Cooper in general

SM West area candidate Laura Guy watched the election results in downtown Overland Park with members of Education First Shawnee Mission, the political action committee that endorsed her.

In record-setting primary night, candidates calling for change on Shawnee Mission School Board notch commanding wins

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.