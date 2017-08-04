Leawood attorney Andrea Ramsey earns early endorsement from EMILY’s List in congressional race

Andrea Ramsey, the Leawood attorney and non-profit health clinic executive who announced her bid for the District 3 seat held by Rep. Kevin Yoder in June, landed an early endorsement from the political action group EMILY’s List today.

EMILY’s List, which works to elect pro-choice female Democrats, issued the following statement on her candidacy and its decision to endorse her:

“EMILY’s List is proud to endorse Andrea Ramsey, an accomplished businesswoman and community leader who will bring a much-needed perspective to Washington for Kansas families. Andrea embodies Kansas values. After a successful career in the private sector, Andrea used her business and law experience to expand access to health care for underserved children in Wyandotte County. And when Governor Sam Brownback’s slash-and-burn fiscal measures threatened her clinic, she found a way to save it from closing and help it grow.” “Like many Kansas families, Andrea is tired of seeing extremists like Congressman Kevin Yoder not listen to their constituents and put their party’s agenda ahead of their district. Yoder voted for the disastrous Republican health care bill that would leave 23 million Americans uninsured while increasing premiums. Yoder also warmly embraced Governor Brownback’s failed policies that gutted the state’s economy and slashed Medicaid, higher education, and K-12 funding.” “In contrast to partisan extremists like Congressman Yoder, Andrea Ramsey is a proven, sensible leader who will be a strong voice for good jobs, affordable health care, and great public schools for Kansas families.”

For her part, Ramsey said she was proud that “EMILY’s List is supporting my grassroots-driven campaign to create good jobs here in northeast Kansas, make healthcare more affordable for Kansas families, and ensure we have fully-funded, great schools for every child in our community…As a longtime health care leader, an accomplished businesswoman, and a mom, I won’t be won’t be afraid to stand up to President Trump, take the tough challenges head-on and fight for Kansas families and values.”

The primary for the congressional seat is still a year away — and Ramsey faces a crowded field of challengers for the Democratic nomination — but some political experts are categorizing the endorsement by a national group this far ahead of the vote as a major boost for Ramsey. University of Kansas Political Science Professor Patrick Miller Tweeted that the move would likely allow Ramsey to attract additional financial support:

Big KS3 development. Signals party and activist support, endorsement of Ramsey’s viability. Could also mean big $ & outside campaign support https://t.co/THZdm6yIif — Patrick Miller (@pmiller1693) August 4, 2017

Rep. Kevin Yoder’s press office has not responded to a request for comment yet. We’ll update the post as soon as we hear back from them.